Marchers carry nearly 800 crosses down Michigan Avenue to remember city’s 2016 murder victims
Shara Funches’ eyes roved over the rows of crosses set up on the sidewalk just north of the Chicago River on Michigan Avenue.
Cardinal celebrates Midnight Mass at cathedral
Cardinal Cupich was the main celebrant during Midnight Mass at Holy Name Cathedral, State and Superior streets in Chicago on Christmas Eve.
On Christmas morning, Cardinal Cupich celebrated Mass with inmates in the Cook County Jail, 25th and California, in Chicago. It's an annual tradition carried on by Chicago's archbishops.
Cardinal visits Lurie Children's Hospital on Christmas Eve
Updated Next year this newspaper will turn 125. While we’re convinced that we don’t look a day over 110, this historic occasion nevertheless seemed as good a time as any to reimagine the way we bring you news and views from around the Archdiocese of Chicago and the wider church.
Catholic groups remember others during Christmas
Christmas is a season of giving, and that’s especially true for parishes and institutions in the Archdiocese of Chicago.
Bishop Rojas: ‘Juan Diego is all of us’
Hundreds of people crowded into Our Lady of Tepeyac Church Dec. 9 after processing through the Little Village neighborhood to show their devotion to St. Juan Diego, the Aztec Indian who received the vision of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Tepeyac Hill in what its now Mexico City in 1531.
Father Tolton’s cause takes next step forward
On the morning of Dec. 10 in a cemetery in Quincy, Illinois, Servant of God Father Augustus Tolton’s cause for canonization took one step further as his remains were exhumed and verified. Tolton, a former slave, is the first recognized American diocesan priest of African descent. In 2011, the Archdiocese of Chicago opened up his cause for sainthood.
Has the Catholic Church always offered Mass daily?
Mass is said every day around the world and it is a habit of many Catholics in the United States to receive the Eucharist daily. But that was not always the case.
Why readers attend daily Mass
We asked readers who attend Mass on a daily basis why they worship more than weekly. We received more than 65 responses from every corner of the archdiocese, by far the most responses we’ve ever received to a request like this.
Head of Mercy Home shares stories of hope
The first thing to remember about the young people helped by the Mercy Home for Boys and Girls in Chicago is that all of them are individuals, said Father Scott Donohue, president and CEO of the home.
Four years into pontificate, Francis shows no signs of slowing down
VATICAN CITY — Walk around Rome during the holiday season and you see the city’s famous streets decorated with festive lights, tall Christmas trees in the piazzas and you smell roasted chestnuts everywhere.
Pope’s 2017 calendar filled with ‘ad limina’ visits
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Pope Francis has recognized the martyrdom of Father Stanley Rother of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, making him the first martyr born in the United States.
U.S. bishops to immigrants: We stand with you
When the Catholic bishops of the United States met in Baltimore this past November, there was widespread support for developing a plan of action for a robust response to the increased risk faced by migrants and refugees in our country. In addition to offering needed spiritual and pastoral support, the bishops spoke of the need to be prophetic in their advocacy on behalf of immigrants, and also to build avenues for constructive engagement with policymakers.
Family RoomBy Michelle Martin
Fear not
When it comes to warm-and-fuzzy Gospel stories, it’s hard to beat the Christmas story. There’s cute animals, rugged shepherds, majestic wise men, glorious angels. There’s light from a star, and, best of all, a new baby. Who doesn’t love a new baby?
-
Perspectives on ScriptureBy Father Donald Senior
Faith and CultureBy Bishop Robert Barron
A pilgrim, a bishop and an iPhone
I’m in the process of re-reading a spiritual classic from the Russian Orthodox tradition: “The Way of a Pilgrim.” This little text, whose author is unknown to us, concerns a man from mid-19th century Russia who found himself deeply puzzled by St. Paul’s comment in first Thessalonians that we should “pray unceasingly.” How, he wondered, amid all of the demands of life, is this even possible? How could the Apostle command something so patently absurd?
Cardinal George’s ColumnBy Francis Cardinal George, OMI
Simbang Gabi: ‘Who is waiting for you?’
In the nine days leading up to Christmas, Filipino Catholics around the Archdiocese of Chicago gather at various parishes to celebrate the annual Simbang Gabi novena. Cardinal Cupich joined them Dec. 17 for a Mass and prayer at Santa Maria del Popolo Parish in Mundelein.