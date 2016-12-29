On Christmas morning, Cardinal Cupich celebrated Mass with inmates in the Cook County Jail, 25th and California, in Chicago. It’s an annual tradition carried on by Chicago’s archbishops. (John H. White/Catholic New World) Photo Gallery

A Note to Our Readers Updated Next year this newspaper will turn 125. While we’re convinced that we don’t look a day over 110, this historic occasion nevertheless seemed as good a time as any to reimagine the way we bring you news and views from around the Archdiocese of Chicago and the wider church.

Catholic groups remember others during Christmas Christmas is a season of giving, and that’s especially true for parishes and institutions in the Archdiocese of Chicago.

Bishop Rojas: ‘Juan Diego is all of us’ Hundreds of people crowded into Our Lady of Tepeyac Church Dec. 9 after processing through the Little Village neighborhood to show their devotion to St. Juan Diego, the Aztec Indian who received the vision of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Tepeyac Hill in what its now Mexico City in 1531.

Father Tolton’s cause takes next step forward On the morning of Dec. 10 in a cemetery in Quincy, Illinois, Servant of God Father Augustus Tolton’s cause for canonization took one step further as his remains were exhumed and verified. Tolton, a former slave, is the first recognized American diocesan priest of African descent. In 2011, the Archdiocese of Chicago opened up his cause for sainthood.

Has the Catholic Church always offered Mass daily? Mass is said every day around the world and it is a habit of many Catholics in the United States to receive the Eucharist daily. But that was not always the case.

Why readers attend daily Mass We asked readers who attend Mass on a daily basis why they worship more than weekly. We received more than 65 responses from every corner of the archdiocese, by far the most responses we’ve ever received to a request like this.

Head of Mercy Home shares stories of hope The first thing to remember about the young people helped by the Mercy Home for Boys and Girls in Chicago is that all of them are individuals, said Father Scott Donohue, president and CEO of the home.

Four years into pontificate, Francis shows no signs of slowing down VATICAN CITY — Walk around Rome during the holiday season and you see the city’s famous streets decorated with festive lights, tall Christmas trees in the piazzas and you smell roasted chestnuts everywhere.